BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :China stands ready to work with Russia's new administration to make new progress in bilateral relations, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said Friday.

Russia's state duma, or the lower house of parliament approved Mikhail Mishustin's nomination as prime minister on Jan. 16. Russian President Vladimir Putin then appointed Mishustin for the position.

"China extends its congratulations on the move and believes the new administration under the leadership of Prime Minister Mishustin will make new achievements in national development," Geng said, adding, "China will expand cooperation with Russia under the framework of regular meetings between the Chinese premier and Russian prime minister, advance China-Russia relations and deepen practical cooperation in various fields."