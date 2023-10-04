Open Menu

China Wins Four Golds In Athletics At Asian Games

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2023 | 05:38 PM

China wins four golds in Athletics at Asian Games

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) -- China pocketed four gold medals from athletics while Oluwakemi Mujidat Adekoya of Bahrain broke the Games record to win women's 400m hurdles at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

China was crowned in both men's and women's 4x100m relays, Zhu Yaming claimed men's triple jump title and Sun Qihao added another one for the host nation in men's decathlon.

Adekoya took home the women's 400m hurdles gold medal in 54.45 seconds, followed by China's Mo Jiadie who finished a season best of 55.

01 seconds. Vithya Ramraj of India took bronze in 55.68 seconds.

In men's 4x100m relay, Chinese sprinters, consisted of Chen Guanfeng, Xie Zhenye, Yan Haibin, Chen Jiapeng, finished a season best of 38.29 seconds. Japan was second with 0.15 seconds behind and South Korea took the bronze in 38.74 seconds.

"Winning a medal in my own country makes it a very special moment, and it's one of the most important moments in my entire career," Chen said.

More Stories From World