BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister, Wang Yi said that China had won international respect and recognition through its hard work and sacrifice in tackling the novel coronavirus pneumonia.

The epidemic's outbreak has indeed brought severe challenges to China and the world, but the Chinese government and people have withstood the challenges, Wang said in an interview in Berlin, according to a Foreign Ministry's online statement.

Under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government set up a system covering the whole nation immediately after the outbreak, Wang said, adding that it has gathered resources from all across the country and adopted the most comprehensive and strictest measures to tackle the epidemic, China Economic Net reported.

China is working day and night to save the life of every patient, and its people are united in stopping the disease from further spreading, Wang said.

As a result, the number of newly confirmed cases outside Hubei province has dropped for 11 consecutive days, and the recovery rate has increased rapidly, he said.

More than 7,000 people were discharged from hospitals, Wang said. The disease fatalities in China have been limited to around 2 percent, and that in regions outside Hubei are 0.49 percent, he said.

The statistics show the measures China has taken are correct and effective, and that the epidemic is controllable and curable in general, Wang said, adding that China is confident in and capable of winning the fight against the disease.

Also, China has adopted an open and transparent approach since the very beginning of the outbreak, Wang said.

According to him, the number of confirmed cases outside China takes up less than 1 percent of the total number.

Having adopted an open and transparent approach since the very beginning, China has not only safeguarded its people's life and health, but curbed the disease's worldwide spread, he said, adding that the World Health Organization has spoken highly of China's response.

More than 160 countries and international organizations have voiced their support for China, dozens of countries have provided assistance to China, and China appreciates their goodwill, Wang said.