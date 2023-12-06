Open Menu

China Wins Praise For Its Educational Assistance To Ethiopia's Vulnerable Students

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2023 | 12:40 PM

China wins praise for its educational assistance to Ethiopia's vulnerable students

ADDIS ABABA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) -- Ethiopia on Tuesday lauded the Chinese government for its assistance in promoting the inclusion of Ethiopian students with disabilities.

This came during a special ceremony held Wednesday to mark the topping-out of a Chinese-funded, multi-purpose school building for Alpha School for the Deaf in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopia capital, attended by senior Ethiopian government officials, Chinese diplomats in Ethiopia, representatives from international charitable organizations, and members of the school community.

The latest support also features the donation of much-needed educational supplies to the vulnerable students at Alpha School for the Deaf.

Addressing the ceremony, Ethiopia's State Minister of Women and Social Affairs Huria Ali acknowledged the Chinese government, companies and charitable organizations for their continued assistance in targeting vulnerable Ethiopians.

"In Ethiopia, the vast majority of people with disability are estimated to live in poverty and many of them depend on family support for their livelihood.

