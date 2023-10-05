ANTWERP, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) China secured the second highest score of 253.794 points to clinch the men's team silver medal here on Thursday at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

As the defending world champions, China's men's team narrowly made it to the final, ending up in eighth place in a challenging qualification round.

When the pressure mounted to win a medal, Chinese gymnasts exhibited their mettle and competed as true world champions to amass a total of 253.794 points, 1.8 points behind the gold medalists, Japan. The United States claimed the bronze with 252.428 points.