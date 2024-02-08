Open Menu

China Wishes Smooth, Stable, Safe Elections In Pakistan: FM Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday said that China, as an all-weather strategic cooperative partners and iron friend, wished Pakistan a smooth, stable and safe elections being held across the country.

“As an all-weather strategic cooperative partner and iron friend, China wishes Pakistan a smooth, stable and safe election,” Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing in response to a question about incident of violence on the eve of the election in Pakistan.

Wang Wenbin said that Chinese side was deeply shocked by the attacks in Pakistan and strongly condemned them.

“We express our condolences to the victims and condolences to the families of the victims and the injured,” he added.

He said that China opposed to all forms of terrorism and firmly supported the unremitting efforts of the Pakistani government and people to eradicate terrorism and achieve social security and stability.

The spokesperson said that Pakistani general election was the internal affairs of Pakistan, adding, “As an all-weather strategic partner and iron friend, we wish the Pakistani general election a smooth, stable and safe holding.”

Meanwhile, Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law told APP that there had been occasional terrorist incidents in Pakistan, the overall security situation in the country was under effective control.

“Pakistan has efficient capabilities to effectively respond to the current security situation. Any attempt by the regional power to sabotage Pakistan’s social stability and economic development by supporting terrorist activities will ultimately prove to be futile,” he added.

Election Pakistan Injured Terrorist China All Government Election 2018

