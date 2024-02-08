China Wishes Smooth, Stable, Safe Elections In Pakistan: FM Spokesperson
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday said that China, as an all-weather strategic cooperative partners and iron friend, wished Pakistan a smooth, stable and safe elections being held across the country.
“As an all-weather strategic cooperative partner and iron friend, China wishes Pakistan a smooth, stable and safe election,” Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing in response to a question about incident of violence on the eve of the election in Pakistan.
Wang Wenbin said that Chinese side was deeply shocked by the attacks in Pakistan and strongly condemned them.
“We express our condolences to the victims and condolences to the families of the victims and the injured,” he added.
He said that China opposed to all forms of terrorism and firmly supported the unremitting efforts of the Pakistani government and people to eradicate terrorism and achieve social security and stability.
The spokesperson said that Pakistani general election was the internal affairs of Pakistan, adding, “As an all-weather strategic partner and iron friend, we wish the Pakistani general election a smooth, stable and safe holding.”
Meanwhile, Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law told APP that there had been occasional terrorist incidents in Pakistan, the overall security situation in the country was under effective control.
“Pakistan has efficient capabilities to effectively respond to the current security situation. Any attempt by the regional power to sabotage Pakistan’s social stability and economic development by supporting terrorist activities will ultimately prove to be futile,” he added.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
More Stories From World
-
Football: Paths to Asian Cup final3 minutes ago
-
Lava flows for third time on volcano-hit Iceland peninsula3 minutes ago
-
Germany's Scholz urges EU, US to do more on Ukraine aid3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan launches large scale solar project under CPEC13 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher amid strong US earnings13 minutes ago
-
Kashmir a 'flashpoint' between nuclear-armed India, Pakistan, Masood Khan; urges talks43 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia names intelligence chief Temesgen as new deputy PM1 hour ago
-
Unilever profit drops as sales flatten after price hikes1 hour ago
-
Asian Cup braces for one last surprise as Qatar face Jordan in final1 hour ago
-
Asian Cup final biggest stage yet for Jordan's trailblazer Tamari2 hours ago
-
Rescuers use bare hands to search for Philippine landslide survivors2 hours ago
-
Gamble pays off to leave Qatar on verge of Asian Cup glory again2 hours ago