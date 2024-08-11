China women boxers 'peel off skin' to reign at Paris Olympics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) China's women boxers have made an Olympic breakthrough in Paris with their first golds in a sport that was once banned under Mao Zedong.

Women's boxing made its Olympic debut at London 2012 and after some near-misses, China struck gold this week with three titles in as many days at Roland Garros.

On Thursday, Chang Yuan clinched the 54kg crown and 24 hours later it was the turn of Wu Yu as she prevailed at 50kg.

Then on Saturday, on the last night of boxing in the French capital, Li Qian won gold at 75kg.

Also boasting two silvers, it made China easily the most successful women's boxing team at the Games.

Wu's performance on Friday at Roland Garros, usually home to Grand Slam tennis but hosting boxing to sell-out 15,000 crowds, was particularly eye-catching.

The 29-year-old was booed at the end of a bout in which she defeated Turkey's Buse Naz Cakiroglu on points by means both fair and sometimes foul.

In the third round Wu, who is tied to China's military, had a point deducted and infuriated the Turkish boxer's corner with some of her underhand tactics.

It included punching Cakiroglu on one buttock when the Turk was facing the opposite way and her head hanging through the ropes.

Wu later called it an "unfortunate accident".

We will never know what Mao, the founder of communist China who banned boxing for being too violent, would have made of the scene.

"I have trained very hard and all that hard work paid off," said Wu, who has previously been described as being a sergeant in the military.

The Olympic debutant adds gold to the world title and Asian Games crowns she won last year.

Chinese media compared her to Zou Shiming, the men's two-time Olympic champion in 2008 and 2012 and for many years the country's best-known boxer.

It is no coincidence -- Wu was once under the tutelage of Zou's former coach.