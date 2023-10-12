Open Menu

China Women's Football Team Assembles For Olympic Qualifiers Preparation

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2023 | 12:20 PM

China women's football team assembles for Olympic qualifiers preparation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) China's women's football team started a training camp in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province on Thursday for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games Asian qualifiers.

China just finished a disappointing campaign at the Asian Games, losing to Japan in the semifinals on home ground.

China will face South Korea, Thailand and DPR Korea in Group B of the qualifiers, which will be held in Xiamen from October 26 to November 1.

12 teams are divided into three groups for the second phase of the qualifiers. The top-ranked team of each group and the best second-placed finisher will qualify for the next stage, where the four progressing teams will vie for the two tickets to the Paris Olympics.

