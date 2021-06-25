China works to improve quality, reach of academic periodicals

China's central and state authorities have urged efforts to improve the quality of academic periodicals, strengthen their communication capabilities and make them more influential

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :China's central and state authorities have urged efforts to improve the quality of academic periodicals, strengthen their communication capabilities and make them more influential.

Academic periodicals act as important platforms for academic research and exchange, and are conducive to spreading culture and promoting sci-tech progress, according to a guideline jointly issued by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the Ministry of education and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The guideline established the main tasks for pushing forward the development of academic periodicals from the perspectives of publishing capacity, resource allocation, international communication and talent pools, among others.

Stressing that academic studies should take into account real national conditions, the document also urged the improvement of academic practices and supportive policies, thus promoting the sound development of academic periodicals.