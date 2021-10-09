UrduPoint.com

China' Xi Warns Against Any Foreign Interference In Taiwan Issue

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 10:40 AM

China' Xi Warns Against Any Foreign Interference in Taiwan Issue

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) Beijing firmly opposes any foreign interference in the issue of Taiwan, as it is exclusively an internal affair of China, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng that mainland China may consider mounting a full-scale invasion of the island by 2025. The statement came after Beijing sent nearly 150 military aircraft into Taiwan's air defense zone since October 1.

"The Taiwan issue is exclusively an internal affair of China, and any external interference is inadmissible," Xi said during his address to mark the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution.

The leader warned against underestimating the Chinese people's "firm determination, unshakable will and significant ability" to defend state sovereignty and territorial integrity, adding that the historic task to complete reunification of the homeland must and will certainly be fulfilled."

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own democratically elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations that recognize its sovereignty.

Related Topics

China Beijing May October From Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th October 2021

2 hours ago
 Former Afghan Leader Abdullah Says Internal Flaws, ..

Former Afghan Leader Abdullah Says Internal Flaws, US-Taliban Deal Weakened Gove ..

10 hours ago
 Qasim Suri, MD Bait-ul-Maal visit Quetta Civil Hos ..

Qasim Suri, MD Bait-ul-Maal visit Quetta Civil Hospital

10 hours ago
 IRSA releases 117,533 cuseces water

IRSA releases 117,533 cuseces water

10 hours ago
 Dr Faisal for vaccinating eligible children agains ..

Dr Faisal for vaccinating eligible children against COVID-19

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.