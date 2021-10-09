China' Xi Warns Against Any Foreign Interference in Taiwan Issue

Beijing firmly opposes any foreign interference in the issue of Taiwan, as it is exclusively an internal affair of China, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) Beijing firmly opposes any foreign interference in the issue of Taiwan, as it is exclusively an internal affair of China, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng that mainland China may consider mounting a full-scale invasion of the island by 2025. The statement came after Beijing sent nearly 150 military aircraft into Taiwan's air defense zone since October 1.

"The Taiwan issue is exclusively an internal affair of China, and any external interference is inadmissible," Xi said during his address to mark the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution.

The leader warned against underestimating the Chinese people's "firm determination, unshakable will and significant ability" to defend state sovereignty and territorial integrity, adding that the historic task to complete reunification of the homeland must and will certainly be fulfilled.

"

The Chinese president stressed Taiwan stands alongside China to "create the glorious cause of the full reunification and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" and added that China's unification with the island is the "hope of all Chinese nationals."

"China will remain a champion of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order, and we will do our very best to make even greater contributions to humanity," Xi added.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan a territory with its own democratically elected government maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations that recognize its sovereignty.