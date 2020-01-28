UrduPoint.com


China Yet To Decide On Scheme For Foreigners' Evacuation From Hubei - Russian Embassy

Tue 28th January 2020

China Yet to Decide on Scheme for Foreigners' Evacuation From Hubei - Russian Embassy

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) China has not yet decided on a scheme for foreigners' evacuation from Hubei province, the epicenter of a new coronavirus outbreak, the Russian embassy in Beijing said on Tuesday.

"According to our information, at the moment the decision on the determination of the scheme for the evacuation of foreign citizens from the region has not yet been made," the diplomatic mission said.

It added that according to the preliminary plan the evacuation from Hubei must be followed by a mandatory 14-day quarantine, however, the practical mechanism is at the development stage and the timing of its implementation has not been decided.

On Saturday, press officer of the Russian embassy in China, Georgy Egorov, said that Moscow was working with Beijing on the evacuation of 140 Russian citizens from Wuhan in Hubei province.

