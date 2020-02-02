(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) Beijing has not responded yet to Washington's offers to send its best experts to help China in battling the coronavirus outbreak, US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien told CBS news.

Earlier in the week, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said that the US would send its "best experts" from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help China.

"We've offered to send over CDC and other U.S. medical and public health professionals. And we have not heard back yet from the Chinese on those offers, but we're prepared to continue to cooperate with them," O'Brien said in the Sunday interview.

He stated that the Chinese had shown more transparency in fighting the new coronavirus than they used to during past crises. The US appreciates it, he added.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December. It has since spread within China and to over 20 other countries. Eight coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the US.

The epidemic has already left 304 people dead in China and more than 14,000 infected. Earlier on Sunday, the first coronavirus-related death outside China was confirmed in the Philippines.