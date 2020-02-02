UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Yet To Respond To US Offers Of Help In Fighting Coronavirus - Trump's Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 11:20 PM

China Yet to Respond to US Offers of Help in Fighting Coronavirus - Trump's Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) Beijing has not responded yet to Washington's offers to send its best experts to help China in battling the coronavirus outbreak, US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien told CBS news.

Earlier in the week, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said that the US would send its "best experts" from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help China.

"We've offered to send over CDC and other U.S. medical and public health professionals. And we have not heard back yet from the Chinese on those offers, but we're prepared to continue to cooperate with them," O'Brien said in the Sunday interview.

He stated that the Chinese had shown more transparency in fighting the new coronavirus than they used to during past crises. The US appreciates it, he added.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December. It has since spread within China and to over 20 other countries. Eight coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the US.

The epidemic has already left 304 people dead in China and more than 14,000 infected. Earlier on Sunday, the first coronavirus-related death outside China was confirmed in the Philippines.

Related Topics

Dead China Washington White House Wuhan Beijing Philippines December Sunday From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain arrives in UAE

6 minutes ago

King of Bahrain arrives in UAE

6 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Vatica ..

21 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Vatica ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cardinal Giuseppe Vers ..

36 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cardinal Giuseppe Vers ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.