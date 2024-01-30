China, Zimbabwe Cooperation Enhances Human Resources Development
January 30, 2024
HARARE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) -- Government officials on Tuesday said cooperation between China and Zimbabwe in skills capacity has enhanced human resources development in the Southern African country.
"The impact of this cooperation has been profound, fostering the development of outstanding officials and professionals who have gone on to contribute significantly to the economic and social advancement of their home countries," Zimbabwe's Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labor and Social Welfare Mercy Dinha said during a reception for the China-Zimbabwe human resources development cooperation held at the Chinese Embassy in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwean government officials, officers from the Public Service Commission, government employees, and beneficiaries of the China-Zimbabwe human resources development cooperation attended the reception.
Dinha said the extensive decades-long history of China's engagement in human resources development with Zimbabwe reflects the depth of China's dedication to sharing its knowledge, expertise, and resources with developing countries.
