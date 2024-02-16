Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 07:25 PM

HOHHOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) As the sun climbed high in Hulunbuir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Bat Suh donned his traditional Mongolian robe and filled the air with lively Mongolian folk music, stepping out of his Mongolian yurt to warmly welcome tourists from across the country.

Hulunbuir, known for its beautiful grasslands and vast forests in summer, is a famous tourist destination. However, winter, spanning seven months with temperatures plummeting well below minus 20 degrees Celsius, usually presents challenges for herdsmen living on the grasslands.

But this winter, unlike previous years, has proven to be remarkably different for Bat Suh.

With the commencement of China's 14th National Winter Games on February 17 here, the usual winter lull has transformed into a flurry of activity. Featuring over 3,700 athletes participating in 176 events, this edition marks the largest and most extensive in the history of the National Winter Games.

