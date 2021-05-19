UrduPoint.com
China's 2019 "red Tourism" Revenue Tops 400 Bln Yuan

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The revenue generated by "red tourism" across China in 2019 exceeded 400 billion Yuan (about 62.2 billion U.S. Dollars), an official with the National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA) said Wednesday.

In 2019, the country saw a total of 1.

4 billion red tourism trips, or revolution-themed trips, Gu Yucai, deputy director of the NCHA, told a press conference in Beijing.

Many tourist sites bearing revolutionary history have become a popular choice among Chinese tourists, especially young people, augmenting the fervor of red tourism, Gu added.

This year marks the centenary of the Communist Party of China.

