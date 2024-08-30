Open Menu

China's 2024 Services Trade Fair To Boost Global Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM

China's 2024 services trade fair to boost global trade

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The upcoming China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will serve as an important platform for deepening international cooperation, injecting new impetus into global economic development, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

This year's CIFTIS, scheduled in Beijing from Sept. 12 to 16, will continue to focus on the theme "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," according to Tang Wenhong, assistant minister of commerce.

More than 80 countries and international organizations will hold exhibitions at the fair, with 13 of them, including Portugal and the food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations holding independent offline exhibitions for the first time, Tang told a press conference.

France will be the guest of honor and a special national pavilion will be built to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and France.

More than 420 Fortune Global 500 and leading enterprises have confirmed their offline participation in the fair, Tang said.

As the world's first comprehensive international exhibition platform focusing on services trade, the CIFTIS has been successfully held for 10 sessions, attracting over 900,000 attendees and exhibitors from 197 countries and regions.

Related Topics

World United Nations China Agriculture France Beijing Portugal Commerce From

Recent Stories

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

3 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

3 hours ago
 First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

3 hours ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

3 hours ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

3 hours ago
 WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza ..

WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..

3 hours ago
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob ..

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..

3 hours ago
 DC Pishin directs officers to address public's iss ..

DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues

3 hours ago
 Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian ..

Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir

3 hours ago
 IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recove ..

IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery

3 hours ago
 Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth ..

Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival

3 hours ago
 Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson ..

Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred

3 hours ago

More Stories From World