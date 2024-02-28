China's 2nd Homegrown Large Cruise Ship To Be Delivered By 2026
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) China's second domestically-built large cruise ship has been under structure construction and is expected to be delivered by the end of 2026, according to the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited.
The schedule unveiled by the shipbuilder on Wednesday showed that the cruise ship is set to depart from the dock by late March 2026, with trial sailing commencing in June 2026. The naming and delivery of the cruise ship will be made before the end of 2026.
Compared with the country's first domestically-built large cruise ship, the Adora Magic City, the new ship is larger in size, with a total tonnage of approximately 142,000 tonnes, a total length of 341 meters, a width of 37.
2 meters and 2,144 cabins, an increase of 0.67 million tonnes in tonnage, an extension of 17.4 meters in length, and 19 additional cabins.
Despite a higher construction volume than the Adora Magic City, the total construction hours of the new ship is expected to be reduced by 20 percent from its predecessor, according to the country's top shipbuilder.
