China's 5G Mobile Phone Shipments Soar In September

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2023 | 01:20 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Shipments of 5G mobile phones in China surged 90.1 percent year on year to 28.72 million units in September, data from the China academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) showed.

This volume accounted for 86.

3 percent of the country's total phone shipments in September, said the CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In September, 20 new 5G phone models were released, a year-on-year increase of 33.3 percent.

China's total mobile phone shipments hit 33.28 million units in September, rising 59 percent from a year earlier, the data revealed.

Domestic brands continued to dominate China's mobile phone market in September, with shipments totaling 24.95 million units, accounting for 75 percent of the September total.

