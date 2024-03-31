China's 5G Subscribers Exceed 850 Million In February
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 01:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The number of 5G mobile subscribers in China had reached 851 million as of the end of February, official data showed.
This figure accounted for 48.8 percent of the total number of mobile subscribers using either one of China's three major telecommunication enterprises or China Broadnet. China's total number of mobile subscribers stood at 1.
75 billion as of the end of February, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said.
The aforementioned three major telecommunication operators are China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom.
Data also revealed that the number of fixed broadband subscribers using these three firms had amounted to 643 million by the end of February, with gigabit broadband users accounting for 26.7 percent of the total.
