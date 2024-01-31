- Home
- World
- News
- China‘s acceptance of new Afghan ambassador, normal diplomatic arrangement: Wang Wenbin
China‘s Acceptance Of New Afghan Ambassador, Normal Diplomatic Arrangement: Wang Wenbin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 07:12 PM
China’s acceptance of the appointment of the new Afghan ambassador to China by the Afghan interim government is a normal diplomatic arrangement, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) China’s acceptance of the appointment of the new Afghan ambassador to China by the Afghan interim government is a normal diplomatic arrangement, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.
“It is normal diplomatic arrangements for China to receive the new ambassador to China, sent by the Afghan interim government and for him to present his credentials to the Chinese leader,” he said during his regular briefing in response to a question whether China formally recognizes the Afghan interim government?
He said that China’s policy on Afghanistan was consistent and clear. As a traditionally friendly neighbor of Afghanistan, China was committed to a foreign policy of friendship towards all Afghan people and has maintained diplomatic ties and exchange and cooperation in various areas with Afghanistan.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday in Beijing received credentials of ambassadors from many countries, including Afghanistan.
The spokesperson hoped that the international community would step up engagement and exchange with the Afghan interim government, encourage it to actively respond to international concerns, jointly help with Afghanistan’s reconstruction and development, and support Afghanistan’s effort to combat violent terrorist forces and contribute to regional peace, stability and prosperity.
When asked whether China officially recognizes the Afghan interim government, he said that China believed that Afghanistan should not be excluded from the international community.
“We hope Afghanistan will further respond to the expectations of the international community, build an open and inclusive political structure, adopt moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, firmly combat all forms of terrorist forces, develop friendly relations with other countries, especially with its neighbors, and integrate itself into the world community,” he added.
He said that the Chinese side believed that diplomatic recognition of the Afghan government would come naturally as the concerns of various parties were effectively addressed.
Recent Stories
DC takes action against over-charging at parking lot
JUI-F candidates withdraw in favour of MQM-P
Improving patient safety: Collaboration between health institutions stressed
LESCO officer secures first position in JMC
Rupee gains 04 paisa against dollar
PLRA starts computerized services for 117 more villages
Crystal Clear Innovation with the Haier C900 LED TV Series
Sindh CM urges govt partners to help establish social protection system
KP CIP official pays surprise visit to inspect ongoing development projects
Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad inspects vehicle fit ..
EU envoy on religious freedom, calls on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas J ..
SCCI, UNDP agree over joint work to develop youth technical, IT skills
More Stories From World
-
Weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk's profit surges as sales boom2 hours ago
-
Lucu replaces Dupont for France's Six Nations opener3 hours ago
-
French police make arrests as farmers close in on key locations3 hours ago
-
Victims of genocide in Rwanda still being found 30 years on3 hours ago
-
French farmers close in on key spots as police deployed in force3 hours ago
-
H&M shares tumble as CEO steps down3 hours ago
-
Thai court orders end to royal insult law reform campaign3 hours ago
-
Maldives chief prosecutor assaulted with hammer3 hours ago
-
France says EU-S.America trade deal 'won't be signed as is'4 hours ago
-
Putin challenger Nadezhdin submits presidential bid4 hours ago
-
H&M shares tumble as CEO steps down4 hours ago
-
Gambian festival revitalises tradition of initiatory rite4 hours ago