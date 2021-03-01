China's potential accession to the Russian-US agreement on strategic offensive arms could significantly contribute to ensuring strategic stability, but it is up to Beijing to decide, UK Permanent Representative to the United Nations Barbara Woodward said in an interview with RIA Novosti

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) China's potential accession to the Russian-US agreement on strategic offensive arms could significantly contribute to ensuring strategic stability, but it is up to Beijing to decide, UK Permanent Representative to the United Nations Barbara Woodward said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"If China is interested and able and willing to meet the criteria that would be an important addition to building nuclear stability and effective arms control, but that rather depends on China's point of view," Woodward said.

On February 3, Russia and the United States exchanged diplomatic notes to notify one another of completion of internal procedures required for extending the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty. The treaty will be extended for a five-year term, ending on February 5, 2026, without any modifications. While the previous US presidential administration has been consistently pushing for China's joining negotiations, Beijing has repeatedly said it is not interested in trilateral talks on the matter.