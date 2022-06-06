China's actions toward a Canadian airplane participating in a United Nations mission to enforce sanctions against North Korea are "irresponsible and provocative," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Monday

China intercepted last week a Canadian airplane conducting a multilateral United Nations observation mission over the Pacific intending to enforce UN sanctions imposed on North Korea. Canada said the Chinese aircraft tried to divert a Canadian long-range patrol airplane, which quickly had to change direction to avoid a collision.

"China's actions are irresponsible and provocative in this case and we will continue to register strongly that they're putting people at risk, while at the same time not expecting decisions by the United Nations to enforce UN sanctions on North Korea," Trudeau said during a press conference.

Trudeau reiterated the Canadian government's accusation that the Chinese aircraft were not following international safety norms and are putting Canadian air crews at risk.

Earlier on Monday, China said its pilots acted reasonably, forcefully and professionally and were protecting the country's sovereignty.

China also urged Canada - as well as Australia - to refrain from committing provocations, adding that Beijing's actions came in response to Canada's unfriendly and unprofessional operations.