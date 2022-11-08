UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 09:30 PM

China's Aerospace Giant Signs $6.9Bln Worth of Deals During Airshow China 2022 - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) signed agreements with various state agencies and corporations totaling 50 billion Yuan ($6.9 billion) on the first day of the Chinese International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China 2022), China Central Television reported on Tuesday.

The 14th Airshow China opened on Tuesday in Zhuhai, in China's southern province of Guangdong, with more than 740 companies participating in the event.

According to the broadcaster, CASC has signed a number of cooperation agreements and letters of intent with various state agencies, local governments and enterprises on projects in space, defense and application of space technology.

Cooperation in the realm of space includes many major projects related to remote probing satellites, communication satellites and rocket launch services, the media said, adding that the company also signed a number of equipment export agreements in the defense sector.

Airshow China, the largest aviation exhibition in the country, has been held since 1996, showcasing samples of military and civil aircraft, space technology, weapons and military equipment, air defense and electronic warfare systems.

