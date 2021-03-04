UrduPoint.com
China's AG600 Amphibious Aircraft Begins Firefighting Capacity Testing

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 04:09 PM

China's locally developed AG600 large amphibious aircraft has entered a new flight test phase targeting its firefighting capacities, announced its developer Thursday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :China's locally developed AG600 large amphibious aircraft has entered a new flight test phase targeting its firefighting capacities, announced its developer Thursday.

The AG600 aircraft on Thursday completed the first flight test of its aerial water-dropping functions in Jingmen, central China's Hubei Province, said the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

It marked a major step forward for the development of the large amphibious aircraft model, which is of great importance to the country in strengthening its natural disaster prevention and emergency rescue capacities.

The aircraft performed well during the test of its water-dropping capabilities, which is one of the key functions of the amphibious aircraft model.

It is expected that the AG600 aircraft will proceed to conduct flight tests dropping water over fire sites before the end of the year, the AVIC said.

