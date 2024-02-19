Open Menu

China's AG600M Amphibious Aircraft Completes Cold-weather Flight Tests

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024

China's AG600M amphibious aircraft completes cold-weather flight tests

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) China's homegrown AG600M aircraft, a firefighting model belonging to the AG600 large amphibious aircraft family, has completed its cold-weather flight tests, according to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

Two AG600M large amphibious airplanes completed the cold-weather flight test mission at an airport in Hailar District of Hulunbuir in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, said AVIC, the country's leading aircraft manufacturer.

Lasting around two weeks, this round of flight tests was carried out in a cold environment with temperatures ranging from minus 20 degrees Celsius to minus 40 degrees Celsius, which presented a challenging setting to assess the aircraft's performance under low temperatures, frost and freezing conditions.

