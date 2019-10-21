UrduPoint.com
China's Agriculture Product Wholesale Prices Edged Up

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Wholesale prices of China's agricultural products edged up on Monday, according to a report from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

By 2 p.m. Monday, the China agricultural product wholesale price index stood at 115.84, up 1.17 points from the previous working day.

The average wholesale price of pork climbed 4.2 percent from Friday to 47.49 Yuan (about 6.71 U.S. Dollars) per kg, while that of eggs gained 2.8 percent to 11.05 yuan per kg.

The average wholesale price of 28 types of vegetables monitored by the government gained 1.

1 percent, while that of six types of fruits dropped 0.6 percent.

Large yellow croakers saw the largest price drop Monday, down 4 percent from the previous working day, the report said.

The index is compiled from data collected from around 200 agricultural wholesale markets and is updated daily based on the weighted average of price in-dices for goods including vegetables, fruit, aquatic products, livestock products, cereals and edible vegetable oil.

