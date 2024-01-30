(@ChaudhryMAli88)

XINING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) -- The world's first solar magnetic-field telescope working in the mid-infrared wavelength has achieved a breakthrough by improving its measurement accuracy, according to Chinese scientists.

The telescope, known as the Accurate Infrared Magnetic Field Measurements of the Sun (AIMS), is a major project supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China. It is located in the Lenghu township in northwest China's Qinghai Province, at an average altitude of about 4,000 meters.

Scientific data shows that the AIMS telescope has carried out precise measurements of solar vector magnetic fields for the first time with an accuracy exceeding the 10 Gauss level, said Wang Dongguang, chief engineer of Huairou Solar Observing Station of National Astronomical Observatories, under the Chinese academy of Sciences.

"This means that the telescope has achieved the expected goal of directly measuring the solar magnetic field intensity in the mid-infrared band using a super narrow-band Fourier spectrometer," Wang said.