China's AIMS Telescope Achieves Breakthrough In Measuring Solar Magnetic Field
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 12:20 PM
XINING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) -- The world's first solar magnetic-field telescope working in the mid-infrared wavelength has achieved a breakthrough by improving its measurement accuracy, according to Chinese scientists.
The telescope, known as the Accurate Infrared Magnetic Field Measurements of the Sun (AIMS), is a major project supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China. It is located in the Lenghu township in northwest China's Qinghai Province, at an average altitude of about 4,000 meters.
Scientific data shows that the AIMS telescope has carried out precise measurements of solar vector magnetic fields for the first time with an accuracy exceeding the 10 Gauss level, said Wang Dongguang, chief engineer of Huairou Solar Observing Station of National Astronomical Observatories, under the Chinese academy of Sciences.
"This means that the telescope has achieved the expected goal of directly measuring the solar magnetic field intensity in the mid-infrared band using a super narrow-band Fourier spectrometer," Wang said.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration
PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of economic crisis: Bilawal
More Stories From World
-
China's clean energy boom "an example to the entire world," says IEA analyst3 minutes ago
-
Chinese vice premier stresses high-quality development of listed firms3 minutes ago
-
China's SOEs log revenue growth in 20233 minutes ago
-
China announces six prominent archaeological findings of 202313 minutes ago
-
Brazil police probe Bolsonaro son over alleged spying13 minutes ago
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Tuesday13 minutes ago
-
China's cultural sector continues to pick up in 202313 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1055 against USD Tuesday13 minutes ago
-
China, Zimbabwe cooperation enhances human resources development13 minutes ago
-
Toyota apologises for scandals as vehicle sales set new record23 minutes ago
-
SCO Deputy Secretary General, foreign diplomats laud Xinjiang’s efforts on opening up1 hour ago
-
'Dynasty in the making' as Widodo's shadow hangs over Indonesia vote1 hour ago