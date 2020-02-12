UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Air Transport Market Reports Negative Growth In January

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 02:00 PM

China's air transport market reports negative growth in January

China's air transport market registered negative growth in January due to the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak, a civil aviation official said Wednesday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :China's air transport market registered negative growth in January due to the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak, a civil aviation official said Wednesday.

In January, the air transport turnover totaled 10.1 billion tonne-km, down 4.9 percent year on year, said Xiong Jie, a spokesperson with the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Around 50.

6 million passenger trips were made, down 5.3 percent from the same period of last year, of which, passenger trips on domestic routes declined by 7 percent to 44.01 million.

Driven by the rapid growth of international passenger traffic in the first half of January, passenger trips on international routes gained 8.4 percent from a year earlier to 6.59 million, Xiong said.

Cargo transport dropped by 9.8 percent year on year to 606,000 tonnes last month.

Related Topics

China Traffic Same January Market From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indian youth is happy over defeat to Modi's party ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court has declared public hangings un-Isla ..

3 minutes ago

Opposition parties protesting for their political ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab government removes shelter home former Dar' ..

3 minutes ago

Young minds bring climate conscious design to the ..

21 minutes ago

Amsterdam Postal Service Received Threatening Mess ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.