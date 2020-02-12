(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :China's air transport market registered negative growth in January due to the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak, a civil aviation official said Wednesday.

In January, the air transport turnover totaled 10.1 billion tonne-km, down 4.9 percent year on year, said Xiong Jie, a spokesperson with the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Around 50.

6 million passenger trips were made, down 5.3 percent from the same period of last year, of which, passenger trips on domestic routes declined by 7 percent to 44.01 million.

Driven by the rapid growth of international passenger traffic in the first half of January, passenger trips on international routes gained 8.4 percent from a year earlier to 6.59 million, Xiong said.

Cargo transport dropped by 9.8 percent year on year to 606,000 tonnes last month.