China's Aircraft Carrier Holds Drills In South China Sea - Navy

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 02:10 PM

China's Aircraft Carrier Holds Drills in South China Sea - Navy

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) A Chinese aircraft carrier group has recently conducted military exercises in the South China Sea, a navy spokesman said on Sunday.

"The Chinese navy has recently formed an aircraft carrier group headed by the Shandong to conduct exercises in the South China Sea," Gao Xiucheng told a news conference.

He stressed these were routine drills that were completely legitimate and aimed to enhance the navy's capabilities and safeguard the national sovereignty and security as well as regional stability.

"We hope that the world will view the exercises objectively," the spokesman added.

The Shandong is China's second aircraft carrier and the first home-made one. China bought the hulk of its first aircraft carrier, Liaoning, from Ukraine.

