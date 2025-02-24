China's Alibaba To Invest $50 Bn In AI, Cloud Computing
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 09:10 AM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it will spend more than $50 billion on artificial intelligence and cloud computing over the next three years, a week after co-founder Jack Ma was seen meeting with President Xi Jinping.
Alibaba plans to "invest at least 380 billion Yuan ($53 billion) over the next three years to advance its cloud computing and AI infrastructure", a company statement said.
Investors have piled into Chinese technology stocks since the start of the year, with Alibaba -- which runs some of the country's biggest online shopping platforms -- seeing its shares soar to three-year highs.
The gains have been boosted since the Hangzhou-based firm announced robust sales growth last week and after Ma was pictured with Xi following years out of the public eye.
Alibaba said Monday that its strategy was aimed at "reinforcing (Alibaba's) commitment to long-term technological innovation... (and) underscores the company's focus on AI-driven growth".
The statement did not detail how the company would allocate the funds or what specific projects would be supported.
It did add that the investment would exceed its total AI and cloud spending over the past decade.
Recent Stories
Sultan bin Ahmed crowns Sharjah Ruler's Show Jumping Cup winners
Dubai to host ‘PropTech Connect 2026’
Real Madrid secure victory over Girona in La Liga
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends opening of India-Pakistan Cricket match in ICC Champi ..
Filmmakers discuss collaboration in directing at Xposure 2025
Liverpool extend Premier League lead with win over Manchester City
Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Zainoun of Morocco as leading Arab Hope Maker
Emir of Kuwait receives Tahnoon bin Zayed
UAE President, Albanian Prime Minister discuss strengthening bilateral ties
Pogačar wins on Jebel Hafeet to wrap up UAE Tour title
United Arab Emirates strengthens ties with partners at Munich Security Conferenc ..
Sharjah Islamic Bank approves AED458.7 million cash dividend for 2024
More Stories From World
-
Indonesia launches new multi-billion-dollar sovereign wealth fund6 minutes ago
-
China's Alibaba to invest $50 bn in AI, cloud computing6 minutes ago
-
USA and Japan win to set up SheBelieves Cup decider16 minutes ago
-
South Korean fans soak up nostalgia with vintage Japanese superheroes16 minutes ago
-
Dominant Ducati unleash deposed MotoGP kings Marquez and Bagnaia26 minutes ago
-
Troubled Rangers sack under-fire coach Clement26 minutes ago
-
Conservatives win German vote as far-right makes record gains36 minutes ago
-
Macron congratulates Germany's Merz on election win36 minutes ago
-
Modric stunner maintains Real Madrid title charge7 hours ago
-
Vingegaard finds his legs to win Tour of the Algarve7 hours ago
-
Baker wins US indoor 60m as Kessler, Hiltz complete double7 hours ago
-
US Democrats deplore Trump's sacking of top generals, saying military must be above politics7 hours ago