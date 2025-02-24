Open Menu

China's Alibaba To Invest $50 Bn In AI, Cloud Computing

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 11:40 AM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it will spend more than $50 billion on artificial intelligence and cloud computing over the next three years, a week after co-founder Jack Ma was seen meeting President Xi Jinping.

Investors have piled into Chinese technology stocks since the start of the year, with Alibaba -- which runs some of the country's biggest online shopping platforms -- seeing its shares soar to three-year highs.

The gains have been boosted since the Hangzhou-based firm announced robust sales growth last week, adding to signs that the sector is staging a comeback from years of gloom sparked by a government crackdown.

Alibaba plans to "invest at least 380 billion Yuan ($53 billion) over the next three years to advance its cloud computing and AI infrastructure", a company statement said.

The firm said its strategy was aimed at "reinforcing (Alibaba's) commitment to long-term technological innovation... (and) underscores the company's focus on AI-driven growth".

The statement did not detail how the company would allocate the funds or what specific projects would be supported.

It did add that the investment would exceed its total AI and cloud spending over the past decade.

