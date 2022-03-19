UrduPoint.com

China's Alignment With Russia To Be Discussed During Biden's Trip To Europe - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2022 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) China's alignment with Russia is of concern to the United States and will be a subject for discussion during US President Joe Biden's trip to Europe next week, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"(T)he movement of China to align with or their proximity of moving closer together (with Russia) is certainly of great concern to us," Psaki said during a press briefing. "So, this has been an ongoing part of the discussion. I expect, it certainly would be when the President goes to Europe next week."

