China's Ambassador To Ukraine Dismisses Bolton's Statement About Technology Theft By China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 08:40 PM

China's Ambassador to Ukraine Du Wei dismissed US National Security Adviser John Bolton's statement about military technology theft by China as slander

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) China's Ambassador to Ukraine Du Wei dismissed US National Security Adviser John Bolton's statement about military technology theft by China as slander.

Bolton said August 28 that the United States was worried about the military technology departure to China.

He said the fifth generation Chinese fighter aircraft looked a lot like the F-35 because "they just stole it."

"Mr. Bolton's statements that China allegedly steals technology from other countries are pure slander," Du said at a briefing.

