UrduPoint.com

China's Ambassador To UN Says North Korea's Security Concerns Must Be Addressed

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2022 | 01:30 AM

China's Ambassador to UN Says North Korea's Security Concerns Must Be Addressed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) North Korea's security concerns must be addressed in order to make progress toward de-escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula, China's Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun said during a Security Council meeting.

"The DPRK's (North Korea's) justified concerns must be addressed... The crux of the matter is that the external, security threats to the DPRK have persisted for decades, and their justified security concerns have remained unaddressed throughout the process," Zhang said on Friday.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Friday announced that the United States will introduce a Security Council resolution to update and strengthen the current sanctions regime against North Korea in response to an uptick in long-range missile tests by Pyongyang.

Russia and China should send North Korea a strong message to refrain from additional provocations and engage in sustained diplomacy, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Friday.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations China Pyongyang Progress United States North Korea From

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results

Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results

42 minutes ago
 Farrukh Habib asks Opposition leader to disclose s ..

Farrukh Habib asks Opposition leader to disclose sources of illegal accounts bef ..

42 minutes ago
 Australian batsman Steve Smith to miss ODI series ..

Australian batsman Steve Smith to miss ODI series and T20 match due to injured e ..

42 minutes ago
 US Cancels Meetings With Taliban After Girls Barre ..

US Cancels Meetings With Taliban After Girls Barred From Returning to Schools - ..

1 hour ago
 Job festival held at Government College of Technol ..

Job festival held at Government College of Technology Samanabad

1 hour ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes she ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes sheep, goat show

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>