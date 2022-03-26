WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) North Korea's security concerns must be addressed in order to make progress toward de-escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula, China's Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun said during a Security Council meeting.

"The DPRK's (North Korea's) justified concerns must be addressed... The crux of the matter is that the external, security threats to the DPRK have persisted for decades, and their justified security concerns have remained unaddressed throughout the process," Zhang said on Friday.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Friday announced that the United States will introduce a Security Council resolution to update and strengthen the current sanctions regime against North Korea in response to an uptick in long-range missile tests by Pyongyang.

Russia and China should send North Korea a strong message to refrain from additional provocations and engage in sustained diplomacy, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Friday.