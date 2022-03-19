WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) Sweeping and indiscriminate sanctions only make common people suffer, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang said on Friday following a video call between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping on the Russia-Ukraine situation and bilateral issues.

"Sweeping and indiscriminate #sanctions would only make the people suffer," Qin said via Twitter.

Biden and Xi on Friday spoke for nearly two hours, primarily about Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine, Western sanctions related to the operation, and potential consequences for China should they materially assist Russia, the White House said.