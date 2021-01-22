France, Germany, Italy, Russia and the United Kingdom were charged almost twice as much as China for their annual budgetary contributions to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), according to the agency's 2021 fee table

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) France, Germany, Italy, Russia and the United Kingdom were charged almost twice as much as China for their annual budgetary contributions to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), according to the agency's 2021 fee table.

Half of WADA's budget comes from the International Olympic Committee, and the other half comes from countries. Each geographic region has its quota to contribute � 0.5 percent from Africa, 2.54 percent from Oceania, 20.46 percent from Asia, 29 percent from the Americas, and 47.5 percent from Europe. Fees of each individual country within their regional bundle are determined by their population, size of territory and GDP.

The 2021 fee for China is $561,288, while for France, Germany, Italy, Russia and the United Kingdom it is $1,091,877 each � the five highest bills for the European region.

The three largest fees in 2021 were assigned to the United States ($2.9 million), Japan ($1.5 million) and Canada ($1.4 million).

Countries can also choose to make voluntary additional contributions. For example, last December, WADA said it received over $990,000 from China in an additional contribution.