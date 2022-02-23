Anti-epidemic supplies provided by China were flown to Kiribati's capital Tarawa on Wednesday to help the South Pacific island country to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Anti-epidemic supplies provided by China were flown to Kiribati's capital Tarawa on Wednesday to help the South Pacific island country to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical supplies, transported by a chartered plane, include oximeters, monitors, electrocardiographs, ultrasonic diagnostic systems, masks and personal protective equipment (PPE), according to the Chinese Embassy in Kiribati.

Chinese Ambassador to Kiribati Tang Songgen said these supplies highlighted the deep friendship between the Chinese government and people and the Kiribati government and people. China will always stand together with Kiribati in the fight against COVID-19, and will continue to strengthen the bilateral cooperation in pandemic control and public health.

Another batch of anti-COVID-19 supplies will be shipped to Kiribati in the near future. Kiribati Minister of Health and Medical Services Tinte Itinteang thanked the Chinese side for providing the supplies, which the island country is in urgent need of. He expects the two countries to further enhance cooperation in anti-pandemic effort and public health.

According to the World Health Organization, from Jan. 3, 2020 to Feb. 22 this year, 2,847 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed with 11 deaths in Kiribati.