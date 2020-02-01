(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) China has taken most stringent measures to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading at home and wider across the world, with these steps going well beyond all existing requirements in terms of international health regulations, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday.

"The Chinese government and people are currently making every effort to fight the new type of coronavirus. We have taken the most comprehensive and stringent measures to prevent and control the spread of the disease, many of which significantly exceed the requirements of international health regulations," Wang said in a call with his Indian counterpart, as quoted by the Chinese ministry.

He stressed that China's efforts were aimed at protecting not only its own citizens, but also people across the world. Other countries and the World Health Organization have already admitted it, the minister added.

Wang also disapproved attempts by "certain countries" to stoke tensions and create panic around the coronavirus, saying that everybody should instead cooperate and show objectiveness in the face of this transnational threat.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in turn, said that India advocated for the objective and rational assessment of the epidemiological situation. He also commended the transparency that China is demonstrating in battling the outbreak.

China has been fighting the new strain of coronavirus since December. In a bid to avert the disease spread, its authorities have restricted travel and suspended transport services in virus-affected cities and provinces, effectively putting millions of people on lockdown.

According to the latest official data, the outbreak has killed 259 people in China and infected about 12,000 others. The virus has also spread to over 20 countries.