UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's ARJ21 Jetliner Hits Record-high Annual Delivery Of 24

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 03:26 PM

China's ARJ21 jetliner hits record-high annual delivery of 24

China's ARJ21 regional jetliner hit a record high annual delivery of 24 aircraft in 2020, according to the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) Tuesday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :China's ARJ21 regional jetliner hit a record high annual delivery of 24 aircraft in 2020, according to the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) Tuesday.

As of the end of 2020, COMAC had delivered a total of 46 ARJ21 aircraft, said the Chinese commercial plane maker, also the developer of C919 single-aisle passenger aircraft.

The China-developed regional jetliner model has entered a phase of accelerated batch delivery and large-scale commercial operation.

COMAC has delivered ARJ21 airplanes to six Chinese airlines: Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Chengdu Airlines, China Express Airlines, Jiangxi Air and Genghis Khan Airlines. As of the end of 2020, these ARJ21 jetliners have safely carried around 1.6 million passengers, COMAC said.

Related Topics

China Chengdu 2020 Million

Recent Stories

David Miller, Rashid Khan, Chris Gayle feature in ..

28 minutes ago

Doctor succumbs to Covid-19 in KP

2 minutes ago

38th National Boxing Championship by February end

2 minutes ago

Afghan Delegation Arrives in Doha for Second Phase ..

2 minutes ago

Qatar emir lands in Saudi Arabia for landmark summ ..

5 minutes ago

Developer of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Stands Up ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.