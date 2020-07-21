China's independently developed ARJ21 regional aircraft has served 1 million passengers as of July 20, said its developer the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) Tuesday

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :China's independently developed ARJ21 regional aircraft has served 1 million passengers as of July 20, said its developer the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) Tuesday.

The ARJ21 regional jetliner embraced its 1 millionth passenger while serving a flight of Chengdu Airlines Monday morning on a regional air route, said the COMAC.

The ARJ21 is China's first turbo-fan regional passenger jetliner model and is designed with 78-90 seats and a range of 3,700 km. It can fly in alpine and plateau regions and is adaptive to various airport conditions.

As a pioneer of Chinese commercial airplanes, the ARJ21 aircraft was put into commercial service in June 2016 by Chengdu Airlines.

To date, the COMAC has delivered a total of 33 ARJ21 airplanes to its customers. They are serving on air routes linking 56 cities, according to the COMAC.