China's ARJ21 Regional Aircraft Serves 1 Mln Passengers
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 04:56 PM
SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :China's independently developed ARJ21 regional aircraft has served 1 million passengers as of July 20, said its developer the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) Tuesday.
The ARJ21 regional jetliner embraced its 1 millionth passenger while serving a flight of Chengdu Airlines Monday morning on a regional air route, said the COMAC.
The ARJ21 is China's first turbo-fan regional passenger jetliner model and is designed with 78-90 seats and a range of 3,700 km. It can fly in alpine and plateau regions and is adaptive to various airport conditions.
As a pioneer of Chinese commercial airplanes, the ARJ21 aircraft was put into commercial service in June 2016 by Chengdu Airlines.
To date, the COMAC has delivered a total of 33 ARJ21 airplanes to its customers. They are serving on air routes linking 56 cities, according to the COMAC.