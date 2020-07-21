UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's ARJ21 Regional Aircraft Serves 1 Mln Passengers

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 04:56 PM

China's ARJ21 regional aircraft serves 1 mln passengers

China's independently developed ARJ21 regional aircraft has served 1 million passengers as of July 20, said its developer the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) Tuesday

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :China's independently developed ARJ21 regional aircraft has served 1 million passengers as of July 20, said its developer the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) Tuesday.

The ARJ21 regional jetliner embraced its 1 millionth passenger while serving a flight of Chengdu Airlines Monday morning on a regional air route, said the COMAC.

The ARJ21 is China's first turbo-fan regional passenger jetliner model and is designed with 78-90 seats and a range of 3,700 km. It can fly in alpine and plateau regions and is adaptive to various airport conditions.

As a pioneer of Chinese commercial airplanes, the ARJ21 aircraft was put into commercial service in June 2016 by Chengdu Airlines.

To date, the COMAC has delivered a total of 33 ARJ21 airplanes to its customers. They are serving on air routes linking 56 cities, according to the COMAC.

Related Topics

China Chengdu Alpine June July 2016 Million Airport

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announce addition of FootVoll ..

34 seconds ago

A New Colour and a New Price for the HUAWEI Nova 7 ..

6 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo enhances export control compliance wi ..

29 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 cases up 5,842 to 783,328

2 minutes ago

Russian Navy to Get Submarines With Hypersonic Wea ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.