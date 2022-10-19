BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) China's army needs to improve combat capability, always be ready for war, and resolutely defend the country's sovereignty, security and interests, Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said on Wednesday.

Defense ministry officials, including Wei, discussed the report President Xi Jinping delivered on Sunday at the opening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CCP).

The minister said that over the past 10 years, the Chinese army had successfully overcome difficulties, made outstanding achievements and embarked on a path of modernization with Chinese characteristics all thanks to the strong leadership of the CCP Central Committee and Xi. At the same time, Wei noted that the road ahead is full of difficulties, obstacles and even adverse shocks.

The minister emphasized the need to realize the strategic arrangements made at the congress and implement Xi's ideas on strengthening the military as well as enhance combat capabilities, strengthen morale, maintain a high degree of vigilance, always be ready for war and resolutely defend national sovereignty, security and development interests.

Up to 2,300 delegates arrived in Beijing from across China to take part in the congress, which is due to close on October 22. The delegates will determine the future course of the country's development, approving national policy for the next five years, and will appoint the CCP's top leadership.