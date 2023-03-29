UrduPoint.com

China's Authorities Vow To Take Measures If Taiwan's Leader Meets With McCarthy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 11:40 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) If Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen meets with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during her transit through the United States, it will seriously damage Chinese sovereignty and Beijing will take the firm measures to fight back, Zhu Fenglian, a spokeswoman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of China's State Council, said on Wednesday.

"Taiwanese authorities are constantly coming up with excuses, taking every opportunity to pursue their 'independence' interests. The so-called 'transit trip' of the Taiwanese leader is essentially a provocative act, seeking US assistance to realize 'independence'... If she meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, it will severely damage the one-China principle, as well as harm China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. We are categorically against this and will take all necessary measures to counter it resolutely,'" Zhu said.

According to the spokeswoman, Tsai's transit will not be an honest stop at an airport or hotel, as she is looking for excuses to talk to various US officials and members of Congress  "to collude with outside anti-Chinese forces.

On March 21, the Taiwanese presidential office said that the island's leader would travel to Belize and Guatemala in transit through the US from March 29 to April 7. Earlier in March, McCarthy told reporters that he would meet the Taiwanese leader when she is in the United States but Tsai's office provided no information on her itinerary in the US.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable. To date, Taiwan is recognized by 13 countries.

