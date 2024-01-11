Open Menu

China's Auto Exports Hit Record High In 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2024 | 01:40 PM

China's auto exports hit record high in 2023

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) -- China's auto exports surged 57.9 percent year on year to a record high of 4.91 million vehicles in 2023 as the country's automakers expanded their presence overseas, industrial data showed Thursday.

It marks another significant increase after the country exported more than 3 million vehicles in 2022 and over 2 million in 2021.

Total auto sales surged 12 percent year on year to top 30.09 million units last year, while output exceeded 30.16 million units, up 11.6 percent compared with the 2022 level, according to the China Association of automobile Manufacturers.

