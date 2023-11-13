Open Menu

China's Auto Exports Up 44.2 Pct In October

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2023 | 02:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) China's automobile exports logged steady growth in October, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed.

The country shipped 488,000 vehicles overseas last month, up 44.

2 percent year on year, according to the association.

In breakdown, the exports of passenger vehicles stood at 421,000 units in October, soaring 50.5 percent from the same period last year.

China's exports of commercial vehicles rose 14.5 percent year on year to 67,000 units during the same period.

