China's auto market ramped up expansion in recovery last month, with both production and sales clocking double-digit growths that were much higher than April, industry data showed Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :China's auto market ramped up expansion in recovery last month, with both production and sales clocking double-digit growths that were much higher than April, industry data showed Thursday.

The year-on-year growths in output and sales were 15.9 percentage points and 10.

1 percentage points higher than those registered in April, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Total output reached 2.19 million units in May, up 18.2 percent year on year, while sales hit 2.19 million units, up 14.5 percent from the same period last year.

In April, automobile sales increased by 4.4 percent year on year to 2.07 million units, ending a contraction streak over the previous 21 months.