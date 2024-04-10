China's Auto Sales Up 10.6 Pct In Q1
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2024 | 12:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) China's auto sales rose 10.6 percent year on year to 6.72 million units in the first quarter of this year, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers showed Wednesday.
In March alone, auto sales exceeded 2.69 million units, up 9.9 percent year on year.
