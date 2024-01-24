China's Automobile Manufacturing Industry Expands Steadily In Jan.-Nov. 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 12:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) China's automobile manufacturing sector saw robust growth in terms of production and revenue during the first 11 months of 2023, industry data showed.
Total industrial added-value of this sector rose 12.3 percent year on year during this period, 7.
6 percentage points higher than that of the overall manufacturing industry, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
The combined operating revenue of the industry went up 11.2 percent year on year to 9.07 trillion Yuan (about 1.28 trillion U.S. Dollars), said the association.
In the same period, the industry reported a total profit of 448.98 billion yuan, up 2.9 percent compared with the same period of 2022, the data revealed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024
Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals
ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change
Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO
Police devise security plan for general elections
Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom
Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP
6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: USGS
MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to tackle any situation during e ..
Pakistan's envoy meets Libyan Minister of Culture in Tripoli
Rangers arrest imposter
More Stories From World
-
China to build an investors-centered capital market: official1 minute ago
-
China's Hunan targets 6 pct GDP growth for 20241 minute ago
-
Zelensky vows strong response after 18 killed in Russian strikes21 minutes ago
-
Trump closes in on Biden rematch after New Hampshire win21 minutes ago
-
Rusty rail a gruesome reminder of Chile 'death flights'1 hour ago
-
Chelsea hit Middlesbrough for six to reach League Cup final1 hour ago
-
Historic Mauritania victory condemns Algeria to shock AFCON exit1 hour ago
-
Australian Open semi-finalist Yastremska on Ukraine 'mission'1 hour ago
-
Bolivian toymaker restores limbs, dignity with 3D-printing1 hour ago
-
Two die after car rams French farmers' roadblock1 hour ago
-
'Sharp right turn' projected for EU elections1 hour ago
-
Vietnam's incense village turns into Instagram hotspot2 hours ago