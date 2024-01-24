China's Automobile Manufacturing Industry Expands Steadily In Jan.-Nov. 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 01:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) -- China's automobile manufacturing sector saw robust growth in terms of production and revenue during the first 11 months of 2023, industry data showed.
Total industrial added-value of this sector rose 12.3 percent year on year during this period, 7.
6 percentage points higher than that of the overall manufacturing industry, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
The combined operating revenue of the industry went up 11.2 percent year on year to 9.07 trillion Yuan (about 1.28 trillion U.S. Dollars), said the association.
In the same period, the industry reported a total profit of 448.98 billion yuan, up 2.9 percent compared with the same period of 2022, the data revealed.
Recent Stories
Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi
COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024
Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals
ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change
Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO
Police devise security plan for general elections
Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom
Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP
6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: USGS
MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to tackle any situation during e ..
More Stories From World
-
China's Hebei reports 7.4 pct foreign trade value increase in 20232 minutes ago
-
China creates over 12 million urban jobs in 20232 minutes ago
-
Asian markets mostly up, Hong Kong boosted by Alibaba rally2 minutes ago
-
German train drivers begin longest-ever strike2 minutes ago
-
Netflix adds 13.1M subscribers in 4th quarter2 minutes ago
-
Islamic Affairs Ministry concludes Quran,Sunnah competition in Nigeria2 minutes ago
-
Australia face Covid, weather obstacles in second West Indies Test22 minutes ago
-
Dutch tech firm ASML says profits, sales jump in 202322 minutes ago
-
Trump closes in on Biden rematch after New Hampshire win32 minutes ago
-
Saudi Director General of Narcotics Control meets Tajikistan Director of the Criminal Investigation ..42 minutes ago
-
Saudi G20 Sherpa holds workshop for Kingdom’s participation in 2024 meetings52 minutes ago
-
Saudi Energy Minister meets Bulgaria Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister52 minutes ago