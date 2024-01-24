(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) -- China's automobile manufacturing sector saw robust growth in terms of production and revenue during the first 11 months of 2023, industry data showed.

Total industrial added-value of this sector rose 12.3 percent year on year during this period, 7.

6 percentage points higher than that of the overall manufacturing industry, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The combined operating revenue of the industry went up 11.2 percent year on year to 9.07 trillion Yuan (about 1.28 trillion U.S. Dollars), said the association.

In the same period, the industry reported a total profit of 448.98 billion yuan, up 2.9 percent compared with the same period of 2022, the data revealed.