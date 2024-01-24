Open Menu

China's Automobile Manufacturing Industry Expands Steadily In Jan.-Nov. 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 01:40 PM

China's automobile manufacturing industry expands steadily in Jan.-Nov. 2023

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) -- China's automobile manufacturing sector saw robust growth in terms of production and revenue during the first 11 months of 2023, industry data showed.

Total industrial added-value of this sector rose 12.3 percent year on year during this period, 7.

6 percentage points higher than that of the overall manufacturing industry, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The combined operating revenue of the industry went up 11.2 percent year on year to 9.07 trillion Yuan (about 1.28 trillion U.S. Dollars), said the association.

In the same period, the industry reported a total profit of 448.98 billion yuan, up 2.9 percent compared with the same period of 2022, the data revealed.

Related Topics

China Same Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Misinformation through AI threat to states, democr ..

Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi

1 hour ago
 COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane T ..

COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of ..

Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals

14 hours ago
 ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

14 hours ago
Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

14 hours ago
 Police devise security plan for general elections

Police devise security plan for general elections

14 hours ago
 Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign M ..

Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom

14 hours ago
 Construction of smart police stations being starte ..

Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP

14 hours ago
 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: ..

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: USGS

14 hours ago
 MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to ..

MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to tackle any situation during e ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World