China's Automobile Manufacturing Industry Logs Stable Growth In First Three Quarters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2023 | 01:40 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) China's automobile manufacturing industry reported stable expansion in the first three quarters of 2023, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed.

The industrial added-value of this sector rose 11.

4 percent year on year during the period, according to the association.

The combined operating revenue of companies in the sector stood at 7.11 trillion Yuan (about 999.28 billion U.S. Dollars), up 10.4 percent from the same period last year.

These companies raked in total profits of 345.99 billion yuan in the same period, edging up 0.1 percent compared with a year earlier, the data revealed.

